-
Samsung releases One UI 3.1 Core update for Galaxy M21Last updated on Apr 02, 2021, 12:20 am
-
Samsung has started releasing the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 Core update for its Galaxy M21 model in India.
As per the official changelog, the firmware improves the overall performance, security, and the camera experience of the device. It also bumps up the Android security patch to March 2021.
The update is also expected to offer new editing tools and improved stock apps.
-
-
Information
Details about the update
-
The firmware carries version number M215FDDU2BUB6 and has a download size of around 960MB. It is currently seeding in India and is expected to reach other regions soon. Users can manually check for the update by going to Settings > Software update.
-
Design and display
Galaxy M21 has a Super AMOLED screen
-
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy M21 features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.
It is offered in Midnight Blue and Raven Black color options.
-
Information
There is a 48MP main camera
-
The Samsung Galaxy M21 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth camera. Up front, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter.
-
Internals
The smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery
-
The Samsung Galaxy M21 draws power from an Exynos 9611 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.