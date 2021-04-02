Last updated on Apr 02, 2021, 12:20 am

Samsung has started releasing the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 Core update for its Galaxy M21 model in India. As per the official changelog, the firmware improves the overall performance, security, and the camera experience of the device. It also bumps up the Android security patch to March 2021. The update is also expected to offer new editing tools and improved stock apps.

Details about the update

The firmware carries version number M215FDDU2BUB6 and has a download size of around 960MB. It is currently seeding in India and is expected to reach other regions soon. Users can manually check for the update by going to Settings > Software update.

Design and display Galaxy M21 has a Super AMOLED screen

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy M21 features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is offered in Midnight Blue and Raven Black color options.

Information There is a 48MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy M21 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth camera. Up front, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter.

Internals The smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery