#DealOfTheDay: Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite available with Rs. 13,000 discountLast updated on Mar 05, 2021, 07:47 pm
If you are planning to buy a high-end smartphone, this might be a good deal for you. Amazon is offering an attractive discount of Rs. 13,001 on the Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite.
To sweeten the deal, you can avail a 5% discount via HSBC Cashback card. Notably, the deal will end tonight.
Here's our roundup.
Information
Everything to know about the deal
Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite (6GB/128GB) is listed on Amazon at Rs. 29,999 (MRP: Rs. 43,000). You can avail a 5% instant discount through HSBC Bank Cashback card. Additionally, you can exchange an old smartphone and get up to Rs. 12,400 off.
Design and display
The phone offers an AMOLED screen
Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite sports a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a triple camera module.
The handset bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and support for S Pen.
It is offered in Aura Glow, Aura Black, and Aura Red color options.
Information
The handset sports a 32MP selfie snapper
Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite packs a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto sensor. On the front, it offers a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.
Internals
It is fueled by an Exynos 9810 processor
Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9810 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage.
It now runs on the latest Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0. a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
What works and what doesn'tSamsung Galaxy Note10 LiteOur RatingPros:S Pen support for increased productivityBright and colorful AMOLED screenSolid camerasCons:Dated chipsetPlastic body feels cheapNo water resistance