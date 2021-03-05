Realme is gearing up to launch its 8 series of smartphones in India soon. In the latest development, a Realme smartphone with model number RMX3081, likely to be the 8 Pro, has been spotted on the FCC certification site. As per the listing, it will be equipped with a 4,500mAh battery and support 65W fast-charging. Here's our roundup.

Design and display It will sport a Full-HD+ display

The Realme 8 Pro is expected to feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will pack a square-shaped quad camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Information There will be a 108MP main camera

The Realme 8 Pro will sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, it will have a 32MP front-facing snapper.

Internals It will be backed by Snapdragon 730G chipset

The Realme 8 Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 730G processor, paired with at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

