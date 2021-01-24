Last updated on Jan 24, 2021, 12:25 am

Realme's X7 series, which includes X7 and X7 Pro models, will be launched in India on February 4, according to a now-removed image of the launch invite tweeted by Amit Bhawani, Editor-in-Chief of PhoneRadar. While Bhawani was quick to delete his tweet, tipster Abhishek Yadav managed to download the image and make the details public. Here's our roundup of Realme X7 series.

Twitter Post Take a look at Yadav's tweet

Officially Confirmed Now Realme X7 Series Launching On February 4, 2021.

Source: https://t.co/SNV30UUOAv https://t.co/3jsGTx3vw7 pic.twitter.com/SfOCFIUQ6w — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) January 23, 2021

Design and display Realme X7 and X7 Pro: At a glance

The Realme X7 and X7 Pro feature a punch-hole design with a slim bottom bezel. On the rear, they house a quad camera setup. The vanilla X7 has a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display while the Pro version sports a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handsets also come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The X7 and X7 Pro offer a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. Up front, they have a 32MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme X7 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, while the Realme X7 Pro is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset. They come with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, the standard model packs a 4,300mAh battery while the Pro model houses a 4,500mAh battery. Both the handsets support 65W fast-charging technology.

Information How much do they cost?