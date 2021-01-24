-
Realme X7 series to debut in India on February 4Last updated on Jan 24, 2021, 12:25 am
Realme's X7 series, which includes X7 and X7 Pro models, will be launched in India on February 4, according to a now-removed image of the launch invite tweeted by Amit Bhawani, Editor-in-Chief of PhoneRadar.
While Bhawani was quick to delete his tweet, tipster Abhishek Yadav managed to download the image and make the details public.
Here's our roundup of Realme X7 series.
Twitter Post
Take a look at Yadav's tweet
Officially Confirmed Now Realme X7 Series Launching On February 4, 2021.— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) January 23, 2021
Source: https://t.co/SNV30UUOAv https://t.co/3jsGTx3vw7 pic.twitter.com/SfOCFIUQ6w
Design and display
Realme X7 and X7 Pro: At a glance
The Realme X7 and X7 Pro feature a punch-hole design with a slim bottom bezel. On the rear, they house a quad camera setup.
The vanilla X7 has a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display while the Pro version sports a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.
The handsets also come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The X7 and X7 Pro offer a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. Up front, they have a 32MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.
Internals
Under the hood
The Realme X7 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, while the Realme X7 Pro is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset. They come with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
Under the hood, the standard model packs a 4,300mAh battery while the Pro model houses a 4,500mAh battery. Both the handsets support 65W fast-charging technology.
Information
How much do they cost?
At present, there is no official word regarding the pricing and availability of the Realme X7 series in India. However, in China, the X7 and X7 Pro carry a starting price-tag of CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs. 19,250) and CNY 2,199 (around Rs. 23,500), respectively.