Last updated on Jan 24, 2021, 12:05 am

OPPO has started releasing a new software update for the recently-launched Reno5 Pro 5G model. The latest firmware bumps the Android security patch to January 2021 along with improving the system stability and performance. It also optimizes fingerprint unlocking and improves the smoothness of the videos shot with the camera. Here's our roundup.

Details about the update

The new build carries the version number CPH2201_11_A.05 and has a download size of around 500MB. It is currently seeding in India and is available as an OTA update. However, you can manually look for the firmware by going to Settings >System Updates.

Design and display OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G: At a glance

OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G has an aluminium-glass body with a punch-hole cut-out, curved edges, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it houses a quad camera setup. It sports a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 180Hz touch-sampling rate. It is available in Astral Blue and Starry Black color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G houses a quad rear camera setup, including a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, there is a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood