OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G's update brings nifty improvements: Details hereLast updated on Jan 24, 2021, 12:05 am
OPPO has started releasing a new software update for the recently-launched Reno5 Pro 5G model.
The latest firmware bumps the Android security patch to January 2021 along with improving the system stability and performance. It also optimizes fingerprint unlocking and improves the smoothness of the videos shot with the camera.
Here's our roundup.
Information
Details about the update
The new build carries the version number CPH2201_11_A.05 and has a download size of around 500MB. It is currently seeding in India and is available as an OTA update. However, you can manually look for the firmware by going to Settings >System Updates.
Design and display
OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G: At a glance
OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G has an aluminium-glass body with a punch-hole cut-out, curved edges, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it houses a quad camera setup.
It sports a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 180Hz touch-sampling rate.
It is available in Astral Blue and Starry Black color options.
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G houses a quad rear camera setup, including a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, there is a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.
Internals
Under the hood
The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G is fueled by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and houses a 4,350mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, GPS, and a Type-C port.