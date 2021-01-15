-
OPPO reduces prices of A12 handset in IndiaLast updated on Jan 15, 2021, 05:38 pm
-
OPPO has reduced the prices of the A12 smartphone in India for the second time, by Rs. 500. Its first price-reduction happened in November last year.
The price-cut is permanent in nature but is applicable only in offline stores.
As for the key highlights, it comes with a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, dual rear cameras, and a 4,230mAh battery.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design and display
Here's recalling the OPPO A12
-
The OPPO A12 features a glass-plastic body with a waterdrop notch and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a dual camera unit and a physical fingerprint reader.
The handset bears a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 19:9 aspect ratio.
Further, it is being offered in Blue and Black color options.
-
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
-
The OPPO A12 sports a dual rear camera module including a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, there is a 5MP (f/2.0) front-facing shooter.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The OPPO A12 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor, combined with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage.
Under the hood, it runs on Android 9-based ColorOS 6.1 and packs a 4,230mAh battery.
On the connectivity front, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
-
Information
What are the new prices?
-
Following the latest price-revision, the OPPO A12 now starts at Rs. 8,490 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model and at Rs. 10,990 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant.