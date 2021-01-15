Samsung is working to launch the Galaxy M02 and A02 smartphones soon. In the latest update, the phones have been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG site, hinting at an imminent launch. Separately, they have also received the FCC and TUV Rhineland certifications, revealing that they will come with a 5,000mAh battery and up to 8W charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy M02 and A02: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy M02 and A02 will likely feature a waterdrop notch and a prominent bottom bezel. While the former will get a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, the latter will lack one. There will also be a dual rear camera unit. They will bear a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Galaxy M02 and A02 will sport a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth lens. Up front, they will house an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy M02 and A02 will draw power from a Snapdragon 450 chipset and an unknown MediaTek processor, respectively. They will come loaded with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. The devices will run on Android 10 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with up to 8W fast-charging support. They should also support the latest connectivity options.

Information What about the price?