OnePlus is expected to introduce the OnePlus 9 Lite smartphone sometime in March 2021. Now, tipster @TechDroider has confirmed that the phone, with Snapdragon 865 chipset, will definitely be launched in India and China. It is also likely to offer an AMOLED screen, quad rear cameras, and 65W fast-charging support. Further, it should come with a price-tag of around Rs. 44,000. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OnePlus 9 Lite: At a glance

The OnePlus 9 Lite is expected to feature a punch-hole display with a prominent bottom bezel, and an in-display fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, there will be a quad camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.65-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) fluid AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a high refresh rate.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus 9 Lite will likely sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, an 8MP camera, and a 2MP sensor with an LED flash. Up front, it will have a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

OnePlus 9 Lite will be fueled by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?