Xiaomi will launch its upcoming flagship Mi 11 smartphone on December 28 in China, the company has confirmed via a Weibo post. It is expected to come along with a Pro model. As per the previous leaks, the handset will offer a Snapdragon 888 chipset, a curved display, triple rear cameras; and support for 55W fast-charging. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Mi 11: At a glance

Mi 11 will likely have a punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved screen edges, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera system. The handset is tipped to bear a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x2960 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Mi 11 will sport a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 108MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro camera. On the front, it will get a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Mi 11 will be powered by Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?