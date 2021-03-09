Apple will soon start manufacturing its flagship iPhone 12 model in India for the local customers, the company said, giving a big boost to the government's 'Make in India' initiative. As per IANS, the tech giant has registered over 60% year-on-year growth in India in 2020. The festive quarter recorded a massive growth of 100%, driven by massive demand for the iPhone 12.

Quote "Apple is positioned for aggressive growth in the upcoming quarters"

"With its recent market gains in India, Apple is positioned for aggressive growth in the upcoming quarters. The local assembly of iPhone 12 in India will give a further fillip to Apple's prospects," said Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR.

Design and display iPhone 12 offers a HDR10-certified OLED screen

The iPhone 12 features an aluminium-glass body, an IP68-rated build quality, and a wide notch that houses the Face ID biometric system. On the rear, it offers a dual camera unit. The handset sports a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1170x2532 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and HDR10 support. It is available in Blue, Green, Black, White, and PRODUCT(RED) color options.

Information The handset sports a 12MP main camera

The iPhone 12 packs a dual rear camera unit comprising a 12MP (f/1.6) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens. On the front, it offers a 12MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals It draws power from an A14 Bionic processor

The iPhone 12 is powered by an A14 Bionic chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on iOS 14 and packs a 2,815mAh battery with 20W wired and 15W MagSafe wireless charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, NFC, 5G, and a proprietary Lightning port.

Information iPhone 12: Pricing and availability