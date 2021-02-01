Ahead of its launch in India on February 4, tipster Debayan Roy has revealed the pricing details of the Realme X7 5G smartphone. The device will start at Rs. 19,999 in the country. As for highlights, it will have a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, a quad rear camera setup, an octa-core Dimensity 800U chipset, and a 4,300mAh battery with fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Realme X7 5G: At a glance

The Realme X7 5G will have an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole cut-out and a significant bottom bezel. On the rear, there will be a quad-camera setup housed within a rectangular frame. The device will sport a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an under-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

Realme X7 5G will feature a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Meanwhile, on the front, there should be a single 32MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme X7 will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device will run on Android 10-based Realme UI and shall pack a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. It will offer support for connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G network, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?