Ola's factory will produce an electric scooter every two secondsLast updated on Mar 09, 2021, 01:01 pm
Not long after Ola Electric showed off teaser photos of its upcoming electric scooter, we have a glimpse of its massive electric vehicle factory. The manufacturing facility dedicated for electric vehicles is spread across 500 acres in the Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu.
The EV plant is expected to be completed by next year and will have an annual capacity of 10 million units.
3,000-robot strong
World's largest two-wheeler plant with 10-million-unit capacity
Upon completion, the factory is estimated to be the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturing plant in the world. To put this into perspective, the current holder of this position is Hero MotorCorp with a total capacity of 9.8 million units spread across five plants in five states.
The Ola Electric plant will be staffed by approximately 10,000 personnel and 3,000 manufacturing robots.
End-to-end solution
Factory will incorporate all aspects of electric scooter manufacture
The manufacturing block itself is spread over 43 acres, with a production footprint of two million square feet. It includes facilities for battery operations, motor shop, welding, assembly, and paint shop.
The high-tech plant will leverage Industry 4.0 smart manufacturing technologies, which embed smart sensors and internet connected systems into the manufacturing process along with 3,000 robots.
Internet enabled
Futuristic plant integrates AI-powered Industry 4.0 technology for optimum efficiency
Ola has integrated its proprietary AI engine and technology stack that's deeply embedded in the Industry 4.0 compliant manufacturing infrastructure.
This allows the plant to self-learn, adapt, and optimize manufacturing processes, thanks to big data generated with each electric scooter rolling off the assembly line.
The factory is slated to employ automated guided vehicles once it will operate at full capacity.
Four-phase strategy
Factory will reach full production capacity by 2022
The phase one of the plant, however, will become operational by June this year with an output capacity of two million units. Phase two is expected to go live by the end of 2021, with phase three and four slated for completion in 2022.
Ola estimates the factory should produce one electric scooter every two seconds, making it the largest plant of its kind.