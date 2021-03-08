Prior to its launch in India in the coming weeks, Ola Electric has released images of its upcoming e-scooter which is based on the Etergo's AppScooter. As per the pictures, the vehicle will have a flat-type seat, telescopic forks on the front side, matte-finished paintwork, and a unique-looking headlight. It is likely to use swappable batteries to deliver a range of up to 240km.

Design The scooter will have a 50-liter storage compartment

The Ola Electric Scooter will have an eye-catching design, featuring an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat-type single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, and a 'smiley face' headlight. The scooter will pack a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and shall ride on multi-spoke wheels. It should have a 50-liter under-seat storage compartment and tip the scales at around 74kg.

Information It will deliver a range of up to 240km

The Ola Electric Scooter is expected to use swappable high energy density batteries and deliver a range of up to 240km. It should also be able to sprint from 0-45km/h in around 4 seconds.

Safety Disc brakes on both the wheels will ensure safety

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Ola Electric Scooter should be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. Suspension duties on the electric scooter should be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a horizontally-mounted shock absorber on the rear end.

Information Ola Electric Scooter: Pricing and availability