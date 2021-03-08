-
This is how Ola's electric scooter will look likeLast updated on Mar 08, 2021, 01:47 pm
-
Prior to its launch in India in the coming weeks, Ola Electric has released images of its upcoming e-scooter which is based on the Etergo's AppScooter.
As per the pictures, the vehicle will have a flat-type seat, telescopic forks on the front side, matte-finished paintwork, and a unique-looking headlight. It is likely to use swappable batteries to deliver a range of up to 240km.
-
-
Design
The scooter will have a 50-liter storage compartment
-
The Ola Electric Scooter will have an eye-catching design, featuring an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat-type single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, and a 'smiley face' headlight.
The scooter will pack a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and shall ride on multi-spoke wheels.
It should have a 50-liter under-seat storage compartment and tip the scales at around 74kg.
-
Information
It will deliver a range of up to 240km
-
The Ola Electric Scooter is expected to use swappable high energy density batteries and deliver a range of up to 240km. It should also be able to sprint from 0-45km/h in around 4 seconds.
-
Safety
Disc brakes on both the wheels will ensure safety
-
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Ola Electric Scooter should be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels.
Suspension duties on the electric scooter should be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a horizontally-mounted shock absorber on the rear end.
-
Information
Ola Electric Scooter: Pricing and availability
-
The pricing and availability details of the Ola Electric Scooter in India will be revealed at the launch event in the coming weeks. However, it will reportedly cost less than Rs. 1 lakh and will go against rivals like Bajaj Chetak and Ather 450X.