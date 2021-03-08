Harley-Davidson's Custom 1250 cruiser motorcycle should make its global debut in late-2021. In the latest development, the company has released a short film that highlights the key design features of the upcoming bike. According to the video, it will draw styling cues from the Custom 1250 Concept, featuring a rectangular headlamp, high-mounted exhausts, a flat seat, and a teardrop-shaped fuel tank.

Design The bike will have a Bluetooth-enabled TFT instrument console

The Harley-Davidson Custom 1250 will have an old-school cruiser design, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a flat-type seat, twin exhaust pipes with a large heat shield, and high-set handlebars with bar-end mirrors. The bike should pack a Bluetooth-enabled TFT instrument cluster, an all-LED setup for lighting, and ride on blacked-out designer alloy wheels.

Information It should run on a 150hp, 1,252cc engine

The Harley-Davidson Custom 1250 should draw power from a 1,252cc Revolution Max V-twin engine sourced from Pan America. In the latter, the mill comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox, and makes 150hp of maximum power at 9,000rpm and 127Nm of peak torque at 6,750rpm.

Safety Disc brakes on both the wheels should ensure rider's safety

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Harley-Davidson Custom 1250 should be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle should be taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Harley-Davidson Custom 1250: Pricing and availability