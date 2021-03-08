-
Prior to global debut, Harley-Davidson teases Custom 1250 motorbikeLast updated on Mar 08, 2021, 12:42 pm
-
Harley-Davidson's Custom 1250 cruiser motorcycle should make its global debut in late-2021. In the latest development, the company has released a short film that highlights the key design features of the upcoming bike.
According to the video, it will draw styling cues from the Custom 1250 Concept, featuring a rectangular headlamp, high-mounted exhausts, a flat seat, and a teardrop-shaped fuel tank.
-
-
Design
The bike will have a Bluetooth-enabled TFT instrument console
-
The Harley-Davidson Custom 1250 will have an old-school cruiser design, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a flat-type seat, twin exhaust pipes with a large heat shield, and high-set handlebars with bar-end mirrors.
The bike should pack a Bluetooth-enabled TFT instrument cluster, an all-LED setup for lighting, and ride on blacked-out designer alloy wheels.
-
Information
It should run on a 150hp, 1,252cc engine
-
The Harley-Davidson Custom 1250 should draw power from a 1,252cc Revolution Max V-twin engine sourced from Pan America. In the latter, the mill comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox, and makes 150hp of maximum power at 9,000rpm and 127Nm of peak torque at 6,750rpm.
-
Safety
Disc brakes on both the wheels should ensure rider's safety
-
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Harley-Davidson Custom 1250 should be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads.
Suspension duties on the motorcycle should be taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
-
Information
Harley-Davidson Custom 1250: Pricing and availability
-
The Harley-Davidson Custom 1250 should be up for grabs in the international markets in late-2021 followed by a launch in India. Here, it is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom).