In order to boost sales this month, Renault has announced discounts of up to Rs. 75,000 on some of its popular offerings including the KWID, Triber, and Duster. These deals are valid till March 31 and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, loyalty bonuses, exchange bonuses, as well as corporate discounts. Here are more details.

Key details A sneak-peek into the offers

Renault KWID is available with benefits of up to Rs. 50,000, including a cash discount of Rs. 20,000. The Triber MUV can be bought with offers worth Rs. 60,000, including cash and corporate discounts of Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 10,000, respectively. The Duster is up for grabs with benefits of up to Rs. 75,000, including an exchange bonus of Rs. 30,000.

Car #1 Renault KWID: Price begins at Rs. 3.12 lakh

The Renault KWID has a cascading grille, sleek halogen headlamps, wheel arch cladding, and 14-inch sporty alloy wheels. Inside, there is a 5-seater cabin with a power steering wheel, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and twin airbags. The hatchback is available with two engine options: a 799cc petrol unit that makes 53.26hp/72Nm and a 999cc petrol motor that delivers 67hp/91Nm.

Car #2 Renault Triber: Price starts at Rs. 5.20 lakh

The Renault Triber features a chrome-finished grille, roof rails, a power antenna, and projector headlamps. It offers a spacious cabin with seven seats, fabric upholstery, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and four airbags for safety. The MPV draws power from a 1.0-liter petrol mill that churns out 71hp of maximum power and 96Nm of peak torque.

Car #3 Renault Duster: Price begins at Rs. 9.57 lakh