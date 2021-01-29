Ola Electric is expected to launch its electric scooter in the second half of 2021. In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the vehicle has been spotted testing, revealing its key design highlights. As per the pictures, it will look similar to the Etergo AppScooter and shall come with a single telescopic front suspension. Here's our roundup.

Design Ola Electric scooter: At a glance

The Ola Electric scooter will look similar to the Etergo AppScooter and should feature a stylish front apron, a flat-type seat, handlebar-mounted controls, and an under-seat storage capacity of 50-liters. The vehicle will pack a TFT instrument console and an all-LED setup for lighting. It should have a wheelbase of 1,345mm and a kerb weight of 74kg.

Information Power and performance

The Ola Electric scooter will draw power from a removable Lithium-ion battery pack whose power figures are currently unknown. The vehicle will have a top-speed of over 100km/h and shall deliver a range of over 100km on a single charge.

Safety Safety and suspension setup

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Ola Electric scooter will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the scooter should be taken care of by a single telescopic fork on the front side and a horizontally-mounted shock absorber with progressive geometry on the rear end.

Information Pricing and availability