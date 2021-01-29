-
2021 Benelli TRK 502 motorcycle launched at Rs. 4.8 lakhLast updated on Jan 29, 2021, 12:16 pm
-
Italian automaker Benelli has launched the 2021 version of its TRK 502 adventure motorcycle in India. It carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 4,79,900.
As for the highlights, the premium bike comes with certain cosmetic updates and a host of new features. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 500cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design
2021 Benelli TRK 502: At a glance
-
The 2021 Benelli TRK 502 has an off-road-friendly look and comes with knuckle guards, black-finished handlebars, mirrors with a faux carbon finish, a stepped-up seat, and a raised windscreen.
The motorcycle houses a semi-digital instrument cluster with backlit switchgear, a halogen headlight, and an LED taillamp. It rides on blacked-out alloy wheels.
It weighs 235kg and has a 20-liter fuel tank.
-
Information
Power and performance
-
The 2021 Benelli TRK 502 draws power from a BS6-compliant 500cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that generates 47hp of maximum power and 46Nm of peak torque. The motor is linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
-
Safety
Safety and suspension setup
-
To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Benelli TRK 502 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 50mm USD forks on the front and a preload-adjustable hydraulic mono-shock unit on the rear end.
-
Information
What about the pricing?
-
In India, the 2021 Benelli TRK 502 adventure motorcycle carries a starting price-figure of Rs. 4,79,900 (ex-showroom). The company is offering three years of unlimited kilometers warranty with the bike.