Italian automaker Benelli has launched the 2021 version of its TRK 502 adventure motorcycle in India. It carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 4,79,900. As for the highlights, the premium bike comes with certain cosmetic updates and a host of new features. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 500cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that is linked to a 6-speed gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Design 2021 Benelli TRK 502: At a glance

The 2021 Benelli TRK 502 has an off-road-friendly look and comes with knuckle guards, black-finished handlebars, mirrors with a faux carbon finish, a stepped-up seat, and a raised windscreen. The motorcycle houses a semi-digital instrument cluster with backlit switchgear, a halogen headlight, and an LED taillamp. It rides on blacked-out alloy wheels. It weighs 235kg and has a 20-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Benelli TRK 502 draws power from a BS6-compliant 500cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that generates 47hp of maximum power and 46Nm of peak torque. The motor is linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety Safety and suspension setup

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Benelli TRK 502 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 50mm USD forks on the front and a preload-adjustable hydraulic mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?