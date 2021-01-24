-
XZ+ variant of Tata Altroz launched at Rs. 8.25 lakhLast updated on Jan 24, 2021, 07:54 pm
-
Tata Motors has launched the range-topping XZ+ variant of its Altroz hatchback, in India. Its price starts at Rs. 8.25 lakh.
As for the highlights, the car gets certain cosmetic changes and a refreshed cabin with a host of new equipment. It is offered with a choice of BS6-compliant petrol as well as diesel engines.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Exteriors
Tata Altroz XZ+: At a glance
-
The Tata Altroz XZ+ sports a contrasting black roof, a sleek chrome-surrounded grille, a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, swept-back headlights, and rear foglamps.
On the sides, the car is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, sharp body lines, and alloy wheels. Further, it has a wheelbase of 2,501mm and a ground clearance of 165mm.
-
Information
Power and performance
-
The Tata Altroz XZ+ comes with two BS6-compliant engine choices- a 1.2-liter petrol mill that makes 84.88hp/113Nm, and a 1.5-liter Revotron diesel motor that generates 88.78hp/200Nm. Transmission duties on the car are taken care of by a 5-speed manual gearbox.
-
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
-
The Tata Altroz XZ+ has a spacious cabin with perforated leatherette seats, one shot up power windows, a wearable key, and an Xpress cool facility.
It houses an updated infotainment system with personalized wallpapers and support for iRA connected car tech. The latter uses the 'What 3 Words' technology and understands voice commands in three languages- Hindi, English, and Hinglish.
-
Information
What about the pricing?
-
In India, the petrol version of the Tata Altroz hatchback starts at Rs. 8.25 lakh and goes up to Rs. 8.85 lakh. Meanwhile, the diesel model sports a price-figure of Rs. 9.45 lakh (both prices ex-showroom).