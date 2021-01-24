Tata Motors has launched the range-topping XZ+ variant of its Altroz hatchback, in India. Its price starts at Rs. 8.25 lakh. As for the highlights, the car gets certain cosmetic changes and a refreshed cabin with a host of new equipment. It is offered with a choice of BS6-compliant petrol as well as diesel engines. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Tata Altroz XZ+: At a glance

The Tata Altroz XZ+ sports a contrasting black roof, a sleek chrome-surrounded grille, a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, swept-back headlights, and rear foglamps. On the sides, the car is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, sharp body lines, and alloy wheels. Further, it has a wheelbase of 2,501mm and a ground clearance of 165mm.

Information Power and performance

The Tata Altroz XZ+ comes with two BS6-compliant engine choices- a 1.2-liter petrol mill that makes 84.88hp/113Nm, and a 1.5-liter Revotron diesel motor that generates 88.78hp/200Nm. Transmission duties on the car are taken care of by a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Tata Altroz XZ+ has a spacious cabin with perforated leatherette seats, one shot up power windows, a wearable key, and an Xpress cool facility. It houses an updated infotainment system with personalized wallpapers and support for iRA connected car tech. The latter uses the 'What 3 Words' technology and understands voice commands in three languages- Hindi, English, and Hinglish.

