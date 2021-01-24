Several automakers, including start-ups as well as prominent players, have decided to tap into the EV craze by manufacturing all-electric pickup trucks. Though Tesla's Cybertruck is currently the center of attention, the GMC Hummer EV SUT, Electric Ford F-150, Rivian R1T, Lordstown Endurance, and Bollinger B2, are promising alternatives that will debut in the coming months. Here's a closer look at these mean machines.

Truck #1 Electric Ford F-150: Prices yet to be announced

The Electric Ford F-150 pick-up truck should be revealed sometime this year, before entering production in mid-2022. Though its specifications are unknown, last year the company performed a stunt wherein a prototype of the battery-powered F-150 towed 10 freight cars carrying a total weight of one million pounds. It will have more horsepower, torque, and acceleration than any F-150 ever made, as per Ford.

Truck #2 Tesla Cybertruck: Price starts at around Rs. 29.12 lakh

The Tesla Cybertruck has a futuristic look with a stainless-steel shell. The truck is touted to be dentproof, scratchproof, as well as bulletproof. Inside, it has space for six people and a 17-inch touchscreen mounted on the dashboard. It can tow up to 6,350kg, deliver a range of more than 800km/charge, and can sprint from 0-100km/h in less than three seconds.

Truck #3 Lordstown Endurance: Price starts at Rs. 38.30 lakh

The Lordstown Endurance will have a minimalist grille, a muscular bonnet, and star-spoked alloy wheels. It will have a towing capacity of 3,401kg. The pickup truck will draw power from four hub electric motors and a 109.0kWh battery pack, to generate a maximum power of 600hp. It shall offer a range of more than 402km, and will have an electronically-limited top-speed of 128.7km/h.

Truck #4 Rivian R1T: Price begins at Rs. 55 lakh

Rivian R1T comes with vertically-positioned headlights, a single wrap-around taillight, and heavy-duty wheels. It can tow up to 4,989kg and offers Level 3 autonomous driving capability. Its cabin is covered in leather, wood, and offers large screens for both the gauge cluster and the infotainment console. The vehicle's 105kWh, 135kWh, and 180kWh battery packs deliver an estimated range of 370km, 483km, and 644km, respectively.

Truck #5 GMC Hummer EV SUT: Price starts at Rs. 58.37 lakh

GMC Hummer EV SUT will have a minimalist grille, sleek headlights, skid plates, 35-inch wheels, and a "Crab mode" to move the truck diagonally. Inside, there will be a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, a 13.4-inch infotainment screen, and a Super Cruise system for safety. It will be powered by a 1,000hp all-electric powertrain, and will deliver a range of around 563km.

Truck #6 Bollinger B2: Costs around Rs. 91.2 lakh