A test mule of the second-generation Mahindra Thar SUV has been spotted testing with a convertible hard-top, hinting at the launch of a new variant. It should also get new colors. However, the interiors of the upcoming car will remain unchanged, and it should be offered with a choice of BS6-compliant petrol as well as diesel engines. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Recalling the second-generation Mahindra Thar

The new Mahindra Thar is currently up for grabs in two body styles: fixed hard-top and convertible soft-top. The SUV has a blacked-out grille with vertical slats, rounded headlights, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. On the sides, it is flanked by squared windows, wheel arches, and alloy wheels. As for the dimensions, it has a wheelbase of 2,450mm and a ground clearance of 226mm.

Information Power and performance

The Mahindra Thar comes with two BS6-compliant engine options: a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol mill that makes 148hp/320Nm and a 2.2-liter diesel motor that churns out 128hp/300Nm. Transmission duties on the car are handled by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Mahindra Thar has a spacious cabin with fabric upholstery, powered front windows, automatic climate control, and a power steering wheel. It packs a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There are twin airbags, crash sensors, a tire pressure monitor, a vehicle stability control system, and ABS with EBD, for the safety of the passengers.

Information What about the pricing?