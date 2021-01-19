Despite the luxury car segment having shrunk over the past one year, carmakers are upbeat and are planning a slew of new launches to tide over this sales crunch. BMW, for example, has started the new year with its much-awaited 3 Series Gran Limousine, which is basically a longer 3 Series sedan with more space, comfort, and luxury. Here's our review.

Exteriors BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine: At a glance

The 3 Series Gran Limousine is nearly identical to the standard 3 Series sedan save for minor cosmetic tweaks on the front and a new badge on the rear along with rectangular exhausts. However, the biggest change is visible when viewed from the side where the extra 120mm length and the longer rear doors give the Gran Limousine a more elegant stance.

Interiors Inside the cabin

Just like the standard 3 Series, the driver-focused cabin is carried over along with the fully-digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster and the 10.25-inch central display. New to the 3 Series Gran Limousine is a massive panoramic sunroof, different wood trim, new leather upholstery, enhanced ambient lighting, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. The sedan is available in two trims: Luxury Line and M Sport.

Cabin feel Space and comfort

The big talking point is the rear seat considering that is where the majority of the changes lie. The wheelbase is now increased to 2,961mm with a substantial 44mm of extra legroom over the standard model. The rear seat is more comfortable and offers improved under-thigh support. However, due to the large central tunnel, the 3 Series Gran Limousine works best as a 4-seater.

Power and performance How is the driving experience?

The 3 Series Gran Limousine comes with two engine options: a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 258hp/400Nm and a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel mill generating 190hp/400Nm. An 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox and rear-wheel-drive system is standard. BMW has made the sedan softer and more comfort-oriented, which is evident in the way it drives. The ride quality is smooth while its high-speed stability is impressive.

Our verdict Is it worth your money?