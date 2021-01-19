-
BMW F 900 R, XR become costlier by Rs. 90,000Last updated on Jan 19, 2021, 03:46 pm
-
German automaker BMW Motorrad has hiked the prices of its F 900 R and F 900 XR motorcycles in India.
Following the latest price-revision, the R model has become costlier by Rs. 90,000 whereas the XR variant has received a hike of Rs. 45,000 and Rs. 90,000 for the Standard and Pro trims, respectively.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design
BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR: At a glance
-
The BMW F 900 R and F 900 XR come with a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, and golden-colored front forks. They weigh 211kg and 219kg, respectively. However, the former has a streetfighter styling while the latter gets a sports tourer design.
The bikes also pack a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster, an all-LED setup for lighting, and ride on cast aluminium wheels.
-
Information
Power and performance
-
The BMW F 900 R and F 900 XR draw power from a BS6-compliant, 895cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 105hp and a peak torque of 92Nm.
-
Safety
Safety and suspension setup
-
The BMW F 900 twins are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS and a switchable traction control system. Two riding modes - Road and Rain - are also available.
The suspension duties on the bikes are handled by 43mm inverted telescopic front forks and a central spring strut with adjustable preload on the rear end.
-
Information
What about the pricing?
-
Following the hike, the BMW F 900 R carries a price-tag of Rs. 10.80 lakh. The Standard and Pro variants of the F 900 XR are priced at Rs. 10.95 lakh and Rs. 12.40 lakh, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom).