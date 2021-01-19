German automaker BMW Motorrad has hiked the prices of its F 900 R and F 900 XR motorcycles in India. Following the latest price-revision, the R model has become costlier by Rs. 90,000 whereas the XR variant has received a hike of Rs. 45,000 and Rs. 90,000 for the Standard and Pro trims, respectively. Here's our roundup.

Design BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR: At a glance

The BMW F 900 R and F 900 XR come with a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, and golden-colored front forks. They weigh 211kg and 219kg, respectively. However, the former has a streetfighter styling while the latter gets a sports tourer design. The bikes also pack a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster, an all-LED setup for lighting, and ride on cast aluminium wheels.

Information Power and performance

The BMW F 900 R and F 900 XR draw power from a BS6-compliant, 895cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 105hp and a peak torque of 92Nm.

Safety Safety and suspension setup

The BMW F 900 twins are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS and a switchable traction control system. Two riding modes - Road and Rain - are also available. The suspension duties on the bikes are handled by 43mm inverted telescopic front forks and a central spring strut with adjustable preload on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?