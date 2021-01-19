Renault has announced its "Renaulution" strategy through which it aims to strongly position the brand in the field of electric mobility and clean energy in the coming years. The company will launch 14 new models by 2025, of which seven will be fully electric. Meanwhile, the company has introduced Renault 5 E-TECH prototype as an example of its future projects. Here are more details.

Twitter Post Take a look at the Renault 5 E-TECH

Prototype model Renault 5 E-TECH is based on R5's design language

The Renault 5 E-TECH draws inspiration from the past but is future-oriented. It seems to be an affordable smart city car that combines R5's iconic design with an electric drivetrain. The vehicle also sports a diamond logo that pays tribute to "Vasarely" of 1972. As per Renault Design Director, Gilles Vidal, it is "a vehicle that corresponds to its time: urban, electric, attractive."

Exteriors A look at Renault 5 E-TECH's design

The Renault 5 E-TECH has a sporty design, featuring a closed grille with the new Renault logo on top, a bonnet-mounted charging socket, and a blacked-out roof. It also gets R5-inspired sleek headlights, vertically-positioned taillights, and '5' badging on the front, sides as well as the rear section. The car is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, sleek ORVMs, side-steppers, and chunky alloy wheels.

Quote 'Will have the greenest cars in Europe by 2025'

"We will develop into a clean energy brand by maintaining our leadership position in electric vehicles, strengthened with the Electro Pole Project, and invest in hydrogen in order to achieve the greenest mix in Europe by 2025," said Luca de Meo, CEO Groupe Renault.

Future models Renault to launch these cars in the coming years