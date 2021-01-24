Last updated on Jan 24, 2021, 12:35 am

Bajaj Auto has updated its Pulsar 220F motorcycle for the model year 2021. The bike now sports a new semi-digital instrument cluster. The revised console has a slightly tweaked layout and it now shows fuel economy as well as distance-to-empty. The speedometer cable has been connected to the rear wheel instead of the front wheel. Here's our roundup.

Design Bajaj Pulsar 220F: At a glance

The Pulsar 220F features a semi-faired design with a dual-tone bodywork, split seats, black alloy wheels, and split rear grab rails. It has a projector headlamp, an LED taillight, an upswept exhaust, and an updated instrument cluster. The lightweight sports tourer has a kerb weight of 160kg, a ground clearance of 165mm, and a fuel tank capacity of 15-liters.

Information Power and performance

The Bajaj Pulsar 220F is powered by a 220cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected, oil-cooled engine that produces 20.1hp of maximum power and 18.55Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety Safety and suspension setup

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Pulsar 220F is equipped with a 280mm disc brake on the front wheel and a 230mm disc brake on the rear side. It also gets single-channel ABS as standard. To handle suspension duties, the bike houses telescopic forks on the front and a 5-way adjustable Nitrox shock absorber on the rear side.

