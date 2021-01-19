Japanese automaker Suzuki has launched the 2021 GSX-S125 motorbike in its home country. The bike comes in two colors- Triton Blue Metallic which mates blue body paint, with black graphics and yellow accents, as well as Titan Black that couples black paintwork with blue highlights and alloy wheels. However, there are no mechanical changes. Here's our roundup.

Design 2021 Suzuki GSX-S125: At a glance

The 2021 Suzuki GSX-S125 has a sporty look, featuring a sloping fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, and eye-catching paintwork. The bike packs a fully-digital instrument cluster and an LED headlamp with LED DRLs. It rides on designer alloy wheels. It comes in Triton Blue Metallic, Titan Black colors, and gets an 11-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Suzuki GSX-S125 draws power from a 124cc, single-cylinder, 4-valve, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine which generates 14.8hp of maximum power at 10,000rpm and 11Nm of peak torque at 8,000rpm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety Safety and suspension setup

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Suzuki GSX-S125 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and the rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side, and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?