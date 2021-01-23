South Korean carmaker Hyundai is working to introduce a new i20-based Bayon crossover in Europe in the first half of 2021. In the latest development, the company has shared teaser images of the upcoming SUV, revealing its key design details. The Bayon will come with triangular LED headlights, a large grille, and could be offered with the same engine options as the i20 hatchback.

Exteriors Hyundai Bayon: At a glance

The Hyundai Bayon will borrow its design features from the i20 and will be based on the company's latest 'Sensuous Sportiness' design language. It will feature a large cascading grille, a muscular front bumper, triangular LED headlamps, sleek DRLs, blacked-out B-pillars, and dual-tone alloy wheels. On the rear, it will have arrow-shaped LED taillights that will be connected by an LED strip.

Information Power and performance

The Hyundai Bayon is likely to be offered with two Euro-5 compliant petrol engine choices: an 84hp, 1.2-liter motor and a 118hp, 1.0-liter turbocharged unit. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Not much is known about the interiors of the Hyundai Bayon. However, it will offer a sporty cabin with fabric/leather upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, and auto climate control. The car will also pack a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, it should come with provisions like multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

Information How much will it cost?