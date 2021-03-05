Samsung's latest mid-range offering, the Galaxy F62, is now available in India via offline retail shops as well. To recall, it was launched last month and was up for grabs only via Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and the company's e-store. As for the key highlights, the Galaxy F62 comes with an Exynos 9825 chipset, a Super AMOLED+ screen, quad rear cameras, and a 7,000mAh battery.

Design and display It offers a Full-HD+ screen

Samsung Galaxy F62 features a plastic body with a center-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it packs a quad camera setup. The handset bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED+ screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is available in Laser Green, Laser Gray, and Laser Blue color options.

Information There is a 32MP selfie camera

The Samsung Galaxy F62 sports a quad rear camera arrangement that comprises a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. For selfies and video calls, it has a 32MP (f/2.2) camera.

Internals The handset offers a massive 7,000mAh battery

The Galaxy F62 draws power from an octa-core Exynos 9825 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy F62: Pricing and availability