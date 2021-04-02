-
Realme 8 Pro's update brings latest security patch, camera improvementsLast updated on Apr 02, 2021, 12:05 am
Realme has started releasing a new software update for its recently-launched 8 Pro model.
As per the changelog, the firmware introduces the latest April 2021 Android security patch, Hyper motion SLO-MO mode for the rear camera, and support for VoWiFi (Vodafone Idea) for the Indian units.
It also fixes the flicker issue and probabilistic color shift issue of the rear camera.
Information
Everything to know about the update
The new software for the Realme 8 Pro carries version number RMX3081_11_A.27 and has a download size of around 330MB. It is being released in a staged manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings > System updates.
Design and display
The phone has a Super AMOLED display
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Realme 8 Pro features a punch-hole cut-out, a thick bottom bezel, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it offers a square-shaped quad camera unit.
The handset bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 180Hz touch sampling rate.
It is offered in Infinite Blue, Infinite Black, and Illuminating Yellow color options.
Information
It boasts of a 108MP main camera
The Realme 8 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome camera. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.
Internals
It is fueled by a Snapdragon 720G processor
The Realme 8 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
It runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support.
In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.