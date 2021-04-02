Last updated on Apr 02, 2021, 12:05 am

Realme has started releasing a new software update for its recently-launched 8 Pro model. As per the changelog, the firmware introduces the latest April 2021 Android security patch, Hyper motion SLO-MO mode for the rear camera, and support for VoWiFi (Vodafone Idea) for the Indian units. It also fixes the flicker issue and probabilistic color shift issue of the rear camera.

Everything to know about the update

The new software for the Realme 8 Pro carries version number RMX3081_11_A.27 and has a download size of around 330MB. It is being released in a staged manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings > System updates.

Design and display The phone has a Super AMOLED display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Realme 8 Pro features a punch-hole cut-out, a thick bottom bezel, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it offers a square-shaped quad camera unit. The handset bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is offered in Infinite Blue, Infinite Black, and Illuminating Yellow color options.

Information It boasts of a 108MP main camera

The Realme 8 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome camera. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals It is fueled by a Snapdragon 720G processor