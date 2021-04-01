-
Vivo X60-series receives twice as many pre-orders as the X50-series
Vivo's all-new X60 series of smartphones has received twice as many pre-bookings in India as compared to the last-generation X50 series.
The line-up, which includes the X60, X60 Pro, and X60 Pro+ models, will go on sale starting April 2 at a starting price of Rs. 37,990.
To recall, the phones come with Full-HD+ displays, ZEISS-branded cameras, and a top-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset.
'Overwhelming response is testimony to our focus on customer-centric approach'
"We are delighted to witness this overwhelming response to our latest X60 series. It is a testimony to our relentless focus on a customer-centric approach and commitment toward making best-in-class products with industry-first features for consumers' evolving needs," said Nipun Marya, Director-Brand Strategy, Vivo India.
Design and display
The phones flaunt a 120Hz AMOLED display
The Vivo X60 series features a punch-hole design, slim bezels, a glass body, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
The smartphones bear a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate.
The X60 and X60 Pro come in Shimmer Blue and Midnight Black colors, whereas the Pro+ model is offered in vegan leather Emperor Blue color.
Cameras
The X60 Pro+ boasts of a 50MP main camera
Vivo X60 and X60 Pro offer a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48MP main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP depth sensor.
The X60 Pro+ sports a quad rear camera module, including a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, a 32MP telephoto camera, and an 8MP periscope zoom lens.
For selfies, the trio packs a 32MP front-facing camera.
Internals
They are powered by a Snapdragon 800-series chipset
Vivo X60 and X60 Pro draw power from a Snapdragon 870 processor, whereas the Pro+ variant is fueled by a Snapdragon 888 chipset.
They come with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of internal storage, and boot Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1.
The vanilla model houses a 4,300mAh battery. The Pro and Pro+ handsets pack a 4,200mAh battery.
Pocket-pinch
Vivo X60 series: Pricing and availability
The Vivo X60 is priced at Rs. 37,990 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 41,990 for the 12GB/256GB variant.
The X60 Pro and Pro+ handsets costs Rs. 49,990 and Rs. 69,990, respectively, for their solo 12GB/256GB configuration.
The handsets will be available for purchase starting tomorrow, i.e. April 2 via Amazon, Flipkart, and Vivo's online store.