Vivo's all-new X60 series of smartphones has received twice as many pre-bookings in India as compared to the last-generation X50 series. The line-up, which includes the X60, X60 Pro, and X60 Pro+ models, will go on sale starting April 2 at a starting price of Rs. 37,990. To recall, the phones come with Full-HD+ displays, ZEISS-branded cameras, and a top-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset.

Quote 'Overwhelming response is testimony to our focus on customer-centric approach'

"We are delighted to witness this overwhelming response to our latest X60 series. It is a testimony to our relentless focus on a customer-centric approach and commitment toward making best-in-class products with industry-first features for consumers' evolving needs," said Nipun Marya, Director-Brand Strategy, Vivo India.

Design and display The phones flaunt a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Vivo X60 series features a punch-hole design, slim bezels, a glass body, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphones bear a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The X60 and X60 Pro come in Shimmer Blue and Midnight Black colors, whereas the Pro+ model is offered in vegan leather Emperor Blue color.

Cameras The X60 Pro+ boasts of a 50MP main camera

Vivo X60 and X60 Pro offer a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48MP main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP depth sensor. The X60 Pro+ sports a quad rear camera module, including a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, a 32MP telephoto camera, and an 8MP periscope zoom lens. For selfies, the trio packs a 32MP front-facing camera.

Internals They are powered by a Snapdragon 800-series chipset

Vivo X60 and X60 Pro draw power from a Snapdragon 870 processor, whereas the Pro+ variant is fueled by a Snapdragon 888 chipset. They come with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of internal storage, and boot Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1. The vanilla model houses a 4,300mAh battery. The Pro and Pro+ handsets pack a 4,200mAh battery.

Pocket-pinch Vivo X60 series: Pricing and availability