Earlier this week, POCO had launched the X3 Pro smartphone in India as an upgrade to the F1 handset, which was introduced back in 2019. Now, the company has announced a special offer for existing POCO F1 users wherein they can avail an exchange discount of Rs. 7,000 for their old handset when buying the X3 Pro model via Flipkart.

Benefits Additional Rs. 1,000 off with ICICI Bank cards

Apart from the exchange benefit, buyers can also avail up to Rs. 1,000 off with ICICI Bank credit cards. By combining both the offers, the X3 Pro can be purchased at an effective price of Rs. 10,999 for the 6GB/128GB model and Rs. 12,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. For the unversed, the handset will go on sale starting April 6 at 12pm.

Design and display It flaunts a 120Hz screen

POCO X3 Pro features a plastic body with an IP53 rating, a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a quad camera unit. The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Phantom Black, Frost Blue, and Metal Bronze color options.

Information The smartphone sports a 48MP main camera

The POCO X3 Pro has a quad rear camera module including a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. Up front, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood, it supports 33W fast-charging