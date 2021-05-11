POCO F3 GT appears on an e-commerce site; prices revealed

Rumors are rife that Redmi's recently-launched gaming smartphone, the K40 Gaming Edition, will debut in the global markets as POCO F3 GT. Now, ahead of launch, the handset has been listed on a US-based e-commerce site Welectronics at $1,300 (roughly Rs. 95,300). The POCO F3 GT will come with an OLED display, triple rear cameras, and a Dimensity 1200 chipset.

Design and display

The device will sport a 120Hz OLED display

The POCO F3 GT will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels, an IP53-rated glass body, pop-up gaming triggers, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will offer a triple camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 480Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10+ support.

It will sport a 64MP main camera

The POCO F3 GT will have a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. On the front, it will pack a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals

It will be backed by a Dimensity 1200 chipset

The POCO F3 GT will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and house a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. The device will also offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, an Infrared port, and a Type-C port.

POCO F3 GT: Pricing

The POCO F3 GT is listed at $1,300 (approximately Rs. 95,300) for its 6GB/128GB model, which is significantly higher than Redmi K40 Gaming Edition's starting price-tag of CNY 1,999 (around Rs. 23,000). Perhaps, it is just a placeholder value.