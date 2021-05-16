OPPO Reno6 Pro+ to debut with a Snapdragon 870 chipset

Written by Surbhi Shah Mail Last updated on May 16, 2021, 01:13 am

OPPO Reno6 Pro+'s key specifications leaked

OPPO is expected to launch its latest Reno6 series of smartphones on May 22. In the latest development, tipster Digital Chat Station has leaked the specifications of the top-end Reno6 Pro+ model. As per the tip-off, it will come with a Snapdragon 870 chipset, a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor, 65W fast-charging support, dual speakers, and an X-axis linear vibration motor. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone will have a 90Hz AMOLED display

The OPPO Reno6 Pro+ will feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a quad camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It will tip the scales at 188g and have a thickness of 7.99mm.

Information

It will sport a 32MP front camera

The OPPO Reno6 Pro+ will sport a quad rear camera module comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 13MP (f/2.4) telephoto shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. On the front, there will be a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Internals

The handset will be backed by a Snapdragon 870 chipset

The OPPO Reno6 Pro+ will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

OPPO Reno6 Pro+: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the OPPO Reno6 Pro+ will be announced at the time of the launch, which is expected to happen on May 22. However, considering the leaked specifications, it may cost around Rs. 45,000.