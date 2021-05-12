OPPO Reno6 Pro, Reno6 Pro+ spotted on TENAA; specifications leaked

OPPO is likely to launch its latest Reno6 series of smartphones on May 22, including the Reno6 Pro and Reno6 Pro+ models. In the latest development, the Pro versions have been spotted at the TENAA certification site, revealing their design and key specifications. Both the handsets will offer a punch-hole cut-out, a dual-cell battery, and fast wired as well as wireless charging support.

Design and display

The duo will have a 90Hz display

The OPPO Reno6 Pro and Reno6 Pro+ will come with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they will feature a quad camera setup. Both the handsets will come with a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Dimensions-wise, the Reno6 Pro will measure 160.0x73.1x7.6mm, while the Reno6 Pro+ will measure 160.8x72.5x7.99mm.

Cameras

There will be a 32MP selfie camera

The Reno6 Pro will have a quad rear camera unit comprising a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. The Reno6 Pro+ is expected to sport a 50MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 13MP telephoto shooter, and a 5MP macro lens. For selfies, they are likely to offer a 32MP front camera.

Internals

They will offer 65W fast-charging support

The OPPO Reno6 Pro and Reno6 Pro+ will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and Snapdragon 870 chipset, respectively, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They will boot Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired and 30W wireless fast-charging support. They will also offer support for the latest connectivity options.

Information

OPPO Reno6 series: Pricing and availability

The OPPO Reno6 series is tipped to be priced between CNY 2,500-3,000 (around Rs. 28,500-34,300). However, the official pricing and availability details of the line-up will be announced at the time of launch, which is expected to take place on May 22.