Prior to launch, Realme confirms Narzo 30's battery details

Realme is all set to launch the Narzo 30 smartphone in Malaysia on May 18. Now, the company has confirmed that the handset will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. It will also feature a Full-HD+ display, a triple rear camera unit, a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, and a headphone jack. Here's our roundup.

The handset will bear a 90Hz LCD display

The Realme Narzo 30 will sport a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it will offer a triple camera system. The smartphone will come with a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 580-nits of brightness. It will also have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data.

There will be a 16MP selfie camera

The Realme Narzo 30 will have a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 16MP front-facing camera.

It will boot Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

The Realme Narzo 30 will be fueled by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Realme Narzo 30: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Realme Narzo 30 will be announced at the time of launch, which is scheduled for May 18 in Malaysia. However, considering the specifications, it may be priced at around Rs. 10,000.