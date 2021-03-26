OPPO's newly-launched flagship smartphone, the Find X3 Pro has won the Red Dot Product Design Award 2021 for its "space-age elegance" and "futuristic aesthetics." The Find X3 Pro flaunts a slim design and a unique back panel crafted from a single sheet of glass. The Gloss Black color variant has a ceramic-like finish, whereas the Gloss Blue option exhibits an anti-glare, matte texture.

Quote 'OPPO Find X3 Pro is a work of art'

"We crafted Find X3 Pro - an exquisite work of art designed to add more beauty to every moment. We are honored to have our efforts recognized by the Red Dot Design Award jury, international champions of design-excellence," said Lie Liu, President (Global Marketing), OPPO.

Design and display The phone has an LTPO AMOLED display

OPPO Find X3 Pro features a punch-hole design, slim bezels, curved edges, an IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and a 10-bit full-path color management system. It is available in Gloss Black and Gloss Blue color options.

Information It offers a 60x micro zoom lens

OPPO Find X3 Pro packs a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 13MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera, and a 3MP (f/3.0) micro lens with 60x zoom. Up front, it has a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Internals It is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor

OPPO Find X3 Pro is fueled by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, combined with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It boots Android 11-based ColorOS 11.2 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired and 30W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, and a Type-C port. It is also equipped with Dolby Atmos-certified stereo speakers.

Information OPPO Find X3 Pro: Pricing and availability