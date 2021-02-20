-
#DealOfTheDay: Mi 10 is available with benefits worth Rs. 10,000Last updated on Feb 20, 2021, 08:14 pm
If you are planning to own a high-end smartphone, this might be the deal for you. Amazon is offering an attractive discount of Rs. 5,000 on the Mi 10 model.
To sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is also providing a discount coupon of Rs. 5,000 along with an exchange offer.
Here are more details.
Information
Everything to know about the Amazon deal
Mi 10 (8GB/256GB) is listed on Amazon at Rs. 54,999 (MRP: Rs. 59,999). You can avail a discount of Rs. 5,000 by applying the coupon available on the product page. Additionally, you can exchange an old smartphone and get up to Rs. 12,400 off.
Design and display
Mi 10 features an AMOLED display
The Mi 10 has a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, curved edges, and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it houses a quad camera module.
The smartphone bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.
It is offered in Coral Green, Twilight Gray, and Peach Gold colors.
Information
The handset comes with a 108MP main camera
The Mi 10 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, it packs a 20MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
Internals
It is equipped with a Snapdragon 865 processor
The Mi 10 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
It now runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and packs a 4,780mAh battery with 30W wired as well as wireless fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.