If you are planning to own a high-end smartphone, this might be the deal for you. Amazon is offering an attractive discount of Rs. 5,000 on the Mi 10 model. To sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is also providing a discount coupon of Rs. 5,000 along with an exchange offer. Here are more details.

Information Everything to know about the Amazon deal

Mi 10 (8GB/256GB) is listed on Amazon at Rs. 54,999 (MRP: Rs. 59,999). You can avail a discount of Rs. 5,000 by applying the coupon available on the product page. Additionally, you can exchange an old smartphone and get up to Rs. 12,400 off.

Design and display Mi 10 features an AMOLED display

The Mi 10 has a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, curved edges, and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it houses a quad camera module. The smartphone bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Coral Green, Twilight Gray, and Peach Gold colors.

Information The handset comes with a 108MP main camera

The Mi 10 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, it packs a 20MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals It is equipped with a Snapdragon 865 processor