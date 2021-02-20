Last updated on Feb 20, 2021, 12:35 am

Xiaomi has started rolling out the stable Android 11 update for its Mi 10T Lite 5G handset. The firmware, which is still based on MIUI 12, brings increased system security, all the Android 11 features, and bumps the security patch on the device to January 2021. Notably, the latest MIUI 12.5 update will reach the phones in the second quarter of this year.

Details about the update

The firmware carries version number V12.0.2.0.RJSMIXM and a download size of around 2.5GB. It is being released in a phased manner via over-the-air method. Users can manually check for the update by going to Settings >Software update.

Design and display Mi 10T Lite 5G offers a 120Hz refresh rate

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Mi 10T Lite 5G features a punch-hole design, slim bezels, a plastic frame, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it houses a quad camera unit. The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information The phone sports quad rear cameras

The Mi 10T Lite 5G is equipped with a quad rear camera module including a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, there is a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie shooter.

Internals It is backed by a Snapdragon 750G chipset