Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest flagship smartphone, the Mi 11, in China on December 28. Now, just days ahead of the launch, the company has shared a bunch of teasers on Weibo, revealing its key features. According to the teasers, Mi 11 will offer a new display technology with enhanced sunlight legibility, improved color accuracy, and Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Gorilla Glass Victus protection

Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus was introduced in July and is touted as the "toughest glass" ever to be created for a gadget. According to the company, it can survive a drop from 6.5-foot and offers two times improvement in scratch resistance over Gorilla Glass 6. The Mi 11 will be the second handset to feature Victus protection, the first being Samsung's Note 20 Ultra.

Mi 11: At a glance

As per the previous leaks, the Mi 11 will feature a punch-hole design with curved edges and slim bezels. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera module. The handset is expected to bear a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a built-in fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication.

For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Mi 11 will reportedly offer a triple rear camera unit comprising a 108MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro camera. For selfies and video calling, it will offer a 32MP selfie snapper.

Under the hood

The Mi 11 will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

