OPPO is expected to launch a Marvel Edition of the Reno5 in the coming weeks. In the latest development, the phone has been spotted (via MySmartPrice) on the NBTC certification site. It will be based on the Reno5 4G and will come with Marvel-themed design elements as well as wallpapers and icons. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OPPO Reno5 Marvel Edition: At a glance

The OPPO Reno5 Marvel Edition is expected to feature a Marvel-themed design with a punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an under-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, there will be a quad camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO Reno5 Marvel Edition will sport a quad rear camera module, including a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. On the front, there will be a 44MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO Reno5 Marvel Edition will draw power from a Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11 and pack a 4,310mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?