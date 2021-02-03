HMD has officially teased its budget-range smartphone, the Nokia 3.4, in India via its Twitter handle. To recall, the handset was announced in September and was rumored to arrive in the country by mid-December. As for the key highlights, the Nokia 3.4 comes with a triple rear camera module, a Snapdragon 460 chipset, and a 4,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

New things to discover right on your fingertips with the Nokia 3.4.

Are you ready to #AddNewToYou? #Nokia3dot4 pic.twitter.com/SckVEHLncn — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) February 3, 2021

Design and display Nokia 3.4: At a glance

The Nokia 3.4 has a punch-hole cut-out display with a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset comes with a 6.39-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is offered in Fjord, Dusk and Charcoal color options.

The Nokia 3.4 sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it houses an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Nokia 3.4 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 460 processor, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of expandable storage. It runs on Android 10 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

