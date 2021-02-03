Redmi is expected to introduce its Smart TVs in India as early as March, according to tipster Mukul Sharma. He has also claimed that the televisions will be offered at "competitive prices." The tip-off suggests that the company might launch the Smart TV X55 and X65 models that had debuted in China in May 2020. Here's our roundup.

Display Redmi Smart TV X55, X65: At a glance

The Redmi Smart TV X55 and X65 feature a conventional rectangular display with slim bezels and a metal frame. They boast a screen-to-body ratio of 97%. The X55 and X65 offer a 55-inch and 66-inch screen, respectively, with 4K resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and MEMC technology for content enhancement. For audio, they pack four 12.5W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD support.

Information Under the hood

The Redmi Smart TV X55 and X65 are powered by a quad-core Cortex A73 processor, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. They run on Android TV OS with PatchWall UI.

Information Connectivity options

For connectivity, the Redmi Smart TV X55 and X65 offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, three HDMI ports, two USB Type-A ports, an AV connector, an Ethernet port, and a S/PDIF connector. They are also equipped with far-field microphones which let you control the TV using voice commands instead of using the remote control.

Information Pricing and Availability