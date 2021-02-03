Lenovo-owned Motorola has managed to sell 10,000 units of its latest smartphone, the Edge S, in just two minutes of the first sale. To recall, the handset debuted in China on January 27. It features a 90Hz screen, a quad rear camera unit, a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast-charging, and the all-new Snapdragon 870 chipset. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Motorola Edge S: At a glance

The Motorola Edge S comes with a dual punch-hole display with a slim bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it houses a quad camera module. The smartphone sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 21:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Blue and Silver color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Motorola Edge S offers a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 3D Time-of-Flight (ToF) camera. On the front, it has a 16MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens.

Internals Under the hood

The Motorola Edge S is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 870 5G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset boots Android 11 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Pricing and availability