Samsung is working on a new F-series budget smartphone, called the Galaxy F02s. It is likely to be launched in India soon. In the latest development, tipster Abhishek Yadav has revealed the prices of the handset, claiming it will start at Rs. 8,999. As per the reports, the F02s will come with a Snapdragon 450 chipset and triple rear cameras.

Design and display An HD+ screen is expected

The Samsung Galaxy F02s will feature a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it will bear a triple camera unit. The handset will have a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. However, it might lack a fingerprint sensor. The phone will be offered in four color options.

Information It will sport a 13MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy F02s will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. Up front, it may pack a 5MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood, the phone will run on Android 11

Samsung Galaxy F02s will reportedly be powered by a Snapdragon 450 chipset, combined with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy F02s: Pricing and availability