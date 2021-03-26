OPPO is gearing up to launch a new A74 model in the coming weeks. In the latest development, the 4G version of the handset has been spotted on the Google Play Console, revealing its key specifications. As per the listing, the A74 4G will come with a Full-HD+ display, a Snapdragon 662 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and Android 11 support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display The phone may offer an AMOLED display

The OPPO A74 4G will feature a punch-hole cut-out with a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera setup. The handset is likely to bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a pixel density of 480ppi. It is also tipped to offer an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data.

Information It will be equipped with a 48MP main camera

The OPPO A74 4G will reportedly have a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP portrait lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front, a 16MP selfie snapper is expected.

Internals The handset will boot Android 11

The OPPO A74 4G will be fueled by a Snapdragon 662 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

