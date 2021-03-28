Last updated on Mar 28, 2021, 12:49 am

OPPO has started releasing the Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 update for the Find X2 Lite model. As per the changelog, the firmware brings chat bubbles, a built-in screen recorder, smart home controls, a conversations section in the notifications area, new media controls, one-time permissions, as well as all the goodies of ColorOS 11.1. Here are more details.

Everything to know about the update

The Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 update for the OPPO Find X2 Lite carries build number CPH2005_11_C.76. It is currently rolling out in Germany in a staged manner and is expected to reach other markets soon.

Design and display The phone offers a Full-HD+ OLED screen

As far as its specifications are concerned, the OPPO Find X2 Lite features a waterdrop notch display with a slim bottom bezel and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a quad camera unit. The handset bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Moonlight Black and Pearl White color options.

Information It sports a 32MP selfie camera

OPPO Find X2 Lite is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it has a 32MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals It draws power from a Snapdragon 765G processor