A new color option for the Galaxy S21+ 5G, called Phantom Green, has been listed on Samsung's Australian website.

The unannounced shade is said to be exclusive to the company's e-store in Australia and will be available in 8GB/128GB as well as 8GB/256GB configurations.

It will join the existing Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, Phantom Violet, Phantom Gold, and Phantom Red color options.