-
Unannounced Galaxy S21+ Phantom Green listed on Samsung's Australian websiteLast updated on Jan 20, 2021, 12:25 am
-
A new color option for the Galaxy S21+ 5G, called Phantom Green, has been listed on Samsung's Australian website.
The unannounced shade is said to be exclusive to the company's e-store in Australia and will be available in 8GB/128GB as well as 8GB/256GB configurations.
It will join the existing Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, Phantom Violet, Phantom Gold, and Phantom Red color options.
-
-
Design and display
Galaxy S21+: At a glance
-
The Galaxy S21+ 5G features a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, an in-screen fingerprint sensor, and a triple rear camera unit.
The device sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz.
In Australia, it will be offered in Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, Phantom Violet, Phantom Gold, Phantom Red, and Phantom Green colors.
-
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
-
The Samsung Galaxy S21+ houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP (f/2.0) telephoto camera. On the front, it features a 10MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The Galaxy S21+ draws power from an octa-core Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
It runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 4,800mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device offers support for 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
-
Information
Pricing and availability
-
Samsung Galaxy S21+ Phantom Green model is currently listed on the company's Australian website. The handset is priced at AUD 1,549 (roughly Rs. 87,500) for the 128GB model and AUD 1,649 (roughly Rs. 93,000) for the 256GB version.