If you are planning to own an iPhone, this might be a good deal for you. Flipkart is offering the iPhone 12 mini (64GB model) with an instant discount of Rs. 6,000 on EMI transactions via HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards. To sweeten the deal, you can also exchange an old smartphone and avail up to Rs. 16,500 off.

Design and display iPhone 12 mini features a Full-HD+ OLED screen

The iPhone 12 mini has an aluminium-glass body, an IP68-rated build quality, and a wide notch that houses the Face ID biometric system. On the rear, it packs a dual camera unit. The handset bears a 5.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is available in Blue, Green, Black, White, and PRODUCT(RED) color schemes.

Information The handset offers a 12MP selfie camera

The iPhone 12 mini sports a dual rear camera arrangement comprising a 12MP (f/1.6) main sensor and a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calling, it has a 12MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

Internals It is equipped with a flagship A14 Bionic chipset

The iPhone 12 mini is powered by an A14 Bionic chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on iOS 14.1 and packs a 2,227mAh battery with support for 20W fast-charging and 12W MagSafe wireless charging. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, and a proprietary Lightning port.

Information iPhone 12 mini: Pricing