Redmi Note 10, with model number M2101K7AI, has been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), hinting at its imminent arrival in India in the coming weeks. As few days back, the handset had received FCC certification as well. According to the reports, it is likely to come with a 120Hz display, quad rear cameras, and a Snapdragon 732G chipset. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Redmi Note 10: At a glance

The Redmi Note 10 will come with a punch-hole display, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It will house a quad camera setup on the rear. The handset will bear a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It may be offered in Gray, White, and Green color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi Note 10 is expected to house a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP micro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it may sport a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi Note 10 will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and pack a 5,050mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging. For connectivity, it will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

