Apple has been hard at work to make iPhones run cooler. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the company has been vigorously testing vapor chamber technology to cool its smartphone range. The highly efficient SoC cooling tech is usually found in high-performance graphics cards. This could allow Apple to extend the iPhone's performance lead over its Android counterparts.

Catching up Meanwhile, Android smartphones have already implemented the technology

Kuo believes that the vapor chamber tech will be implemented in future iPhones. However, there's no guarantee that it will be featured in this year's iPhone models. The company has been reportedly working on this cooling tech for some time now, but previous attempts weren't up to Apple's standards. Meanwhile, in the Android camp, Razer and ASUS have already launched vapor chamber-equipped gaming smartphones.

Thermodynamics Understanding how vapor chamber cooling works

Vapor chambers harness the massive transfer of energy during a phase change to achieve high-efficiency cooling. The system involves a vapor chamber connected to the SoC by heat pipes. The heat generated by the chip causes a minuscule amount of liquid contained within the system to evaporate into gas. An accompanying condenser setup dissipates heat energy from the gas, which then turns back into liquid.

Maintaining parity Apple needs vapor chamber tech to keep mobile performance crown

Apple is usually late to implement new technologies compared to its Android rivals, which tend to be a few generations ahead. The company continues this tradition with vapor chamber technology. The newer 5G-capable SoCs run hotter than ever and require better cooling to maintain consistent performance. Apple will eventually have to implement vapor chamber cooling if it intends to keep its mobile performance crown.

Backtracking MacBook Pro could ditch OLED touch bar; bring back MagSafe