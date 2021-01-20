Last updated on Jan 20, 2021, 12:35 am

Samsung has started releasing its Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for the Galaxy Fold. The firmware is available in France and the UAE for the LTE variant as well as in the UK and Switzerland for the 5G variant. As per SamMobile, the new update introduces a refreshed UI, chat bubbles, one-time permissions, and a conversations section in the notifications panel.

Everything to know about the update

Samsung's Android 11 One UI 3.0 update for the Galaxy Fold carries version number F900FXXU4DUA1 for the LTE variant and F907BXXU4DUA1 for the 5G model. To manually check the update, users can go to Settings >Software Updates.

Design and display Here's recalling the Samsung Galaxy Fold

The Samsung Galaxy Fold features an out-folding design. It has two displays: a 4.6-inch HD+ (720x1680 pixels) AMOLED external screen with an aspect ratio of 21:9 and a 7.3-inch foldable AMOLED main display with a resolution of 1536x2152 pixels and an aspect ratio of 4.2:3. For biometric authentication, it offers a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Galaxy Fold features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP main camera, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto camera. For selfies and video calling, the main screen houses a dual-lens unit including a 10MP primary camera and an 8MP secondary shooter. A 10MP selfie camera is also present above the external display.

Internals Under the hood